Junior Tyler Soule went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI to power the Panthers to a 12-3 win over Waunakee in the team’s regular season finale on Thursday, June 10 at Oregon High School.
Oregon (11-8) scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. The Panthers then broke the game open with a five-run fifth to extend the lead to 9-1.
Andrew Niaves and Ryne Panzer each had a double and drove in two runs. Brayden Fry also had two boots in Oregon’s 11-hit attack.
Oregon’s Brevin Brisack pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and walked two. Jack Walter tossed three innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Oregon received a fifth seed in the top half of the WIAA DIvision 1 Sun Prairie sectional. The Panthers were scheduled to play a regional semifinal at fourth-seeded Monona Grove on Tuesday, June 15. Results of the game were not available at press time.