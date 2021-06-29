Three Oregon High School baseball players have been named as Badger South All-Conference.
Oregon senior Spencer Buskager was named first-team all-conference as a utility player and junior Tyler Soule was named first-team all-conference as an infielder.
Soule had a team-high .476 batting average in conference games with 30 hits. He had one home run, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored and two triples. Buskager went 2-2 with a 2,29 ERA as the Panthers’ ace pitcher. He struck out 44 and had one save. Buskager batted .351 and had two home runs and 14 RBI.
Oregon junior catcher Andy Niaves was named second-team all-conference. Niaves hit .357 with three home runs, 13 RBI, two triples and two doubles.
The two Panthers who were named honorable mention all-conference are juniors Jack Walter and Ryan Panzer.
Milton’s Alec Campbell was named the Badger South Conference Player of the Year. The Red Hawk’s Evan Jackson was named the conference’s pitcher of the year and Milton’s Chris Agnew was named the coach of the year.