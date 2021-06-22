With the go-ahead run on third base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Oregon baseball coach Jake Soule had a decision to make for the fifth-seeded Panthers locked in a tie game with fourth-seeded Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Soule elected to play the infield in to try to preserve the tie game and get out of a jam on Tuesday, June 15, at Fireman’s Park in Monona. Oregon junior pitcher James Heller induced a ground ball from Monona Grove’s Dylan Matuszak, but the game-winning run scored from third base to give the Silver Eagles a 9-8 walk-off win over Oregon.
“I think we had to play the infield up because they had a runner on third base,” Soule said. “We kind of had to gamble and play the infield in. It was a tough situation to put our defense in, but that was really our best shot. We were not able to throw him out at the plate.”
Oregon finished the season 13-11 and tied Monona Grove for fourth in the Badger South Conference.
“You just feel for the kids who played their last game,” Soule said. “We were hoping to extend their season.”
The Panthers started the season 2-4 and then won five straight games and will bring back 11 seniors next spring.
“I think we were fairly inconsistent,” Soule said. “We were much more competitive at the end of the year. Any time you have guys who get experience you can draw from that about how you approach next year.”
Oregon’s Jack Walter went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. Walter had a three-run triple in Oregon’s five-run fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
Oregon senior Spencer Buskager started on the mound and went five innings. He gave up eight runs, but only three were earned on six hits. Buskager struck out six and walked one.
Monona Grove’s Hayden Eichols homered and drove in four runs. Eichols hit a three-run homer in the fifth to help the Silver Eagles take an 8-5 lead.
“Monona Grove does a really good job of working the count, and they don’t strike out too much,” Soule said. “They did a good job of putting the pressure on him (Buskager) and put the ball in play.”
Five of the eight runs the Panthers allowed were unearned and came off of five errors.
“Defensively, we didn’t help him out and had a few misplayed balls,” Soule said.
Heller pitched 21⁄3 innings in relief and gave up just one unearned run on two hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Monona Grove’s Matt Klonsinski had two hits for the Silver Eagles.
With 11 players returning next season, Soule is excited about building on a fourth-place finish in the conference.
“My hope is that these seniors pass the torch to a new group and they can continue with this leadership,” Soule said.