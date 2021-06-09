After dropping two Badger South Conference games to Madison Edgewood, the Oregon baseball team bounced back and swept a doubleheader against Monroe on Saturday, June 4, in Monroe.
Oregon (10-8, 8-6 Badger South) beat Monroe 11-5 and 13-10, and the Panthers are tied with Monona Grove for fourth in the conference. The Panthers responded after a 3-0 loss to Edgewood on Thursday, June 3, at Warner Park in Madison. That came two days after a 10-0 loss to the Crusaders at Oregon High School. Edgewood (13-7, 9-5) is second in the conference behind Milton (18-5, 13-1).
Oregon received a fifth seed and will play at fourth-seeded Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 15, in the top half of the Sun Prairie sectional. If the Panthers can upset the Silver Eagles, they would advance to play at top-seeded Sun Prairie in a regional final on Thursday, June 17.
Oregon 11, Monroe 5 Oregon 13, Monroe 10
Oregon junior Ryne Panzer went 4-for-8 in two games to sweep a doubleheader against Monroe on June 4, at Monroe High School.
Oregon knocked off Monroe 11-5 in the first game and 13-10 in the second. Senior Alex Jameson went 3-for-3 with a double. Panzer, junior Tyler Soule and junior Jaxon Brockman each went 2-for-4 with a double in the first game.
The Panthers scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Oregon broke through for three runs in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-1.
Senior Brevin Brisack pitched five innings and gave up just one earned run. He struck out seven and walked one.
In the second game of the twinbill, Jack Walter went 2-for-3 and hit a home run. The Panthers trailed the Cheesemakers 7-4 going into the bottom of the fifth. Oregon erupted for nine runs to rally for the win.
Senior Andrew Palmer and Panzer each finished 2-for-4. Both Soule and senior Spencer Buskager hit doubles.
Soule pitched three innings to get the win. He gave up four earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking four. Oregon junior James Heller started on the mound and lasted three innings. He gave up three earned runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked five.
Edgewood 3, Oregon 0
For the second straight game, the Panthers were shut out by the Crusaders on June 3, at Warner Park in Madison.
Edgewood’s James Hackworthy tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out nine.
The Panthers were plagued by four errores. Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon had three hits.
Edgewood 10, Oregon 0
Buskager was locked in a pitchers’ duel with Edgewood on June 1, in Oregon.
Buskager pitched six innings and gave up just one run and struck out six. The Crusaders scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to spark the victory.
Edgewood’s Leo Koenig had two hits and three RBI. Edgewood’s Charles Koch also drove in two runs.