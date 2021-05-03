The Oregon Panthers nearly battled back from a four-run deficit early in a Tuesday, April 27 game against the Milton Red Hawks, but it wasn’t enough, as the home team never led in a 6-3 season opening loss.
It was the start to a busy week, one that included wins against Milton and Argyle, as well as the loss to Milton and another to Westosha Central.
Opening the season against a “solid” Milton team was a good way to show an inexperienced team the kind of game it needs to play to be competitive, Oregon coach Jake Soule said, adding that he learned about his team in the process.
“It’s gonna test you right away. You’d like to get off to a good start, but I think playing one of the better teams in the conference right off the bat and being able to show our kids that we’re here and we can compete is also a good thing,” he said. “You’d like to walk away with a ‘W,’ but you can definitely take some positives away from the loss as well."
Two days later, the Panthers avenged the season-opening loss and knocked off the Red Hawks 6-1 in Milton. In a nonconference game, Oregon shut out Argyle 10-0 on Friday, April 30. The Panthers lost a slugfest to Westoisha Central 19-12 Saturday, May 1 in Westosha.
Milton 6, Oregon 3
After giving up three runs in the top half of the third inning and facing a 4-0 Milton lead, the Panthers needed to find some offense.
Much like his coach predicted before the season started, that’s when Oregon senior Spencer Buskager took over to lead his team. After junior teammates James Heller and Tyler Soule got on base to start the inning, Buskager stepped to the plate with no outs.
He made no mistake, hitting a deep single into left field. Heller and Soule scored on the play to cut the deficit in half before a triple from senior Brevin Brisack made it a one-run game.
"It was a long wait to have some of those feelings, and it was great to see our kids kind of get to experience that right away and kind of have a welcome to varsity baseball moment for us,” Oregon coach Jake Soule said of the third inning.
The Panthers had multiple players in scoring position in later innings but were shut out the rest of the way. But Soule said his team can learn from the season opener, especially the third inning.
"The way they responded that inning is really encouraging moving forward, I think,” Soule said, “And you can always go back to those situations later on and say, 'Hey, remember when we were down 3-0? We've been here before.'"
Milton opened the scoring in the second inning on a single down the first base line that brought a runner in from second base. They added three more runs in the top of the third after a few Oregon errors and tacked on more scores in the final inning.
Buskager led his team from the mound, too. He pitched the first five innings, throwing seven strikeouts and three walks before Heller finished the game.
The team’s coach said Buskager’s performance was one the team needed.
"I always feel good when he's at the plate in that we're going to get a productive at-bat. And pitching wise you know he's going to be competing every time very hard,” he said.
Soule said Buskager is batting third this year for a reason, and the strategy worked as planned in the season opener.
"When he's coming up in the inning, you always feel like if you can get a couple guys on base ahead of him, that you have a chance to get back into a game or have a big innining, so I thought we were set up really nice . ... and it kind of panned out in the best case scenario,” he said.
Tyler Soule led the way with two hits for the Panthers, who also got doubles from junior Brayden Fry and senior Alex Jameson. The Panthers limited the Red Hawks to three hits, but walks and defensive mistakes led to the loss.
Oregon 6, Milton 1
The Panthers earned their first win of the season as well as some revenge from Tuesday’s loss just two days later in a 6-1 win over the Red Hawks.
Junior Jack Walter allowed just two hits for Oregon, who got a home run on offense from junior Andrew Niaves.
Oregon 10, Argyle 0 (4)
A five-run outburst in the third inning of a Friday, April 30 game was enough for the Panthers to win their second game in as many days.
Tyler Soule had two hits in two at-bats, and pitchers Fry and Ryne Panzer, a junior, combined for six strikeouts.
Westosha Central 19, Oregon 12
Oregon’s offense responded in a big way after giving up six runs in the first inning in a Saturday, May 1 loss for the Panthers.
Oregon scored 11 runs over the next two innings to get back into the game before running out of time and offense late.
Both teams had 13 hits. Oregon was led by Panzer, Soule, Niaves and Heller, each with two.
The team's schedule this week includes Monona Grove on Tuesday and a rematch with the same team Friday, May 7.