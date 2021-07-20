The Oregon Orioles 12U baseball team finished second place in the Oregon Youth Baseball Tournament on Sunday, July 18.
The Oregon Orioles 12U team went 3-2 in the three-day tournament at Kiser Fireman’s Park. The Orioles knocked off Middleton 10-2 and then lost to Verona Orange 11-8. Oregon then beat Beaver Dam 8-3 and topped Sauk Prairie 10-3. In the championship game, the Orioles lost to Milton 2-1. The Orioles scored 37 runs in five games and gave up just 20 runs.
The other Oregon 12U team finished 1-1-1. Oregon lost to Sauk Prairie 11-1 and then tied Waunakee 8-8. Oregon then rolled to a 16-1 win over Monroe.
The Oregon 11U baseball team went 2-2. Oregon beat the Verona Outsiders 4-3 and lost to Beloit 9-2. Oregon then rolled to a 14-02 win over Verona Black. Milton topped Oregon 8-1.
Beloit went 3-0 and won the 11U championship.
In the 13U division, Oregon went 0-2-1. Oregon tied Baraboo 6-6 and then lost to Verona 15-3. Oregon then lost to Mount Horeb 14-3.
Middleton captured the title in the 13U division with a 6-0 win over Verona in the championship game.