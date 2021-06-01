Oregon senior Spencer Buskager, junior Jack Walter, senior Brevin Brisack and junior James Heller combined to toss a no-hitter and lead the Panthers to an 8-1 win over Monona Grove at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 29.
Buskager pitched two innings, struck out five and walked two. Walter pitched two innings and struck out one. Brisack pitched two innings, struck out two and walked two. Heller tossed one inning, struck out one and walked one.
Oregon (8-6, 7-4 Badger South) scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings. Oregon junior Andrew Niaves tripled. Both Tyler Soule and Buskager hit doubles for the Panthers.
Oregon’s Carter Goltz and Linus Maurice each had an RBI.