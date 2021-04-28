After a slow start to the 2019 season, the Oregon High School baseball team went on a bit of a run.
The team began the year with a 2-5 conference record, but spun their season around by stacking up wins late to finish 12-11 overall and 8-6 for third in the Badger South Conference. In a normal world, it would be a finish that a program can build on.
But after losing 11 seniors that spring and then missing the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus, coach Jake Soule faces a lot of unknowns as the Panthers begin their first season in two years.
The team will have to “knock off the rust” as they return to the sport at the high school level, Soule said, which began with a Tuesday, April 27 game against Milton.
“I think there’s some talent and some depth, it’s just a matter of how it all kind of comes together here,” he said.
The Panthers will be led by senior Spencer Buskager, who burst onto the varsity roster as a sophomore in 2019, hitting .345. Soule expects another big season from the senior, who has taken on a leadership role this season.
“We rely on him a little bit because he is the only kid that has two years of varsity experience as a freshman and sophomore, but it’s really nice to know what we have there,” he said.
Buskager will also lead the team from the mound. The 6’0, 180-pounder is set to play at the college level next year for Madison College.
“As a sophomore he pitched really well for us ... and he’s only gotten better over the last two years,” Soule said. “Having a guy at the top of our rotation and in the middle of the order that we know we can lean on a little bit is the one reassuring thing we can hang our hat on. The rest of it is a bit unknown.”
He said the team’s best attribute is its competitive nature, with players battling for playing time and a spot on the roster. This year’s team understands how lucky they are to be able to play baseball because they watched their senior peers miss out last year.
Soule expects the team’s six seniors to play a significant role this season, but a good number of juniors will also see playing time.
“We still have to figure out what our identity and our personnel is going to be, but the competition with practice is really kind of the key piece right now,” he said. “In my history with teams, when you have that you tend to continue to improve and get better.”
Soule said a big factor will be mental toughness and learning to overcome mistakes, a piece that usually comes in a player’s experience playing their sophomore and junior seasons. He said the team will have to be patient and mentally resilient this season, especially to start.
After a year of no baseball and a different life in 2020, Soule thinks the players have had to learn how to cope and deal with hardships, something that could help them handle adversity in sports.
“They just work hard, they’re very coachable kids,” he said, “but I think the most excitement just comes because you feel for our seniors from last year. So you just want to make it the best experience together for everybody, but especially for the seniors and juniors.”