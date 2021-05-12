In the second inning of a Badger South Conference baseball game on Tuesday, May 11, Oregon senior Spencer Buskager had some work to do.
Buskager, a pitcher, had just walked two straight Stoughton Area High School batters to load the bases with two outs in a game his team was winning by two runs.
Buskager escaped with a strikeout – his third of the inning – and went on to throw a no-hitter in the 10-0 win over the visiting Vikings.
Oregon coach Jake Soule said that strikeout changed the rest of the game to help his team improve to 3-4 this season.
“When the bases did get loaded and he (Buskager) was able to battle out of that inning, that was kind of a turning point where we knew that he was gonna kind of figure it out the rest of the way,” Soule said.
Buskager finished with five strikeouts and six walks.
While there were some shaky moments in the early going, Soule said he was impressed by the senior’s resilience.
“He used our defense, he pitched with command allowing them to put the ball in play at times and also went after hitters when he needed to to earn the no-hitter, so that was pretty special,” Soule said.
Oregon kick-started the scoring in the first inning when senior Brevin Brisack drove in two runs on a sacrifice fly to center field.
The Panthers scored their final eight runs over the last three innings, including a five-run showing in the sixth and final inning.
Junior Tyler Soule scored twice and had a pair of triples, going 3-for-4 at the plate for the Panthers. Buskager hit two doubles.
Eight of the Panthers’ nine batters recorded at least one hit in the game, something their coach said was a confidence boost.
Oregon finished with 14 hits total.
“Sometimes the bottom of the order is what sparked us and sometimes it was the top of the order,” Soule said. “And as a coach it’s pretty exciting and allows you to be a little bit more aggressive on the base paths, which we were.”
The same teams play on Friday, May 14 at Stoughton, and Soule said his team has to be ready.
“As excited as we were that we played well last night, now it’s time for the next one,” he said, “and we’ve got to make sure we take care of business on Friday as well.”