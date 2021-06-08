Oregon’s Zack Riddle finished third in the 30-lap feature NASCAR Late Models race on Friday, June 4, at the Madison International Speedway.
Riddle was coming off a win in the season opener on Friday, May 14, when he outpaced Bobby Wilberg to win the 30 lap feature for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models. It was Riddle’s 18th career feature win at Madison, which now places him third on the all-time list.
On June 4, Jacob Goede of Carver, Minnesota, won the Late Models championship. The field was brought to a halt by Will Rece and Brady Liddle, Oregon, with Liddle taking the early lead. But on the move was Jacob Goede, who was quickly up to second ahead of Rece. On lap 4, Bobby Wilberg was able to take the third spot from Rece.
After starting ninth, Riddle joined the top five after the first 12 laps. Goede’s lead opened up to seven car lengths on lap 12 with Riddle and Wilberg fighting it out for second. On lap 15, Wilberg was able to get the second spot from Liddle, with Riddle now applying heavy pressure on Liddle for third.
It seemed like the only thing that would slow down the speedy Goede would be a caution flag. Wilberg and Riddle desperately tried to reel him in with the laps quickly counting down, but the race stayed green the entire way, allowing Goede to wheel his way to victory lane.
Wilberg was able to hold off Riddle for second, while Shaun Scheel and Stephen Scheel rounded out the top five.
Riddle set the fastest time in qualifying with a lap of 18.730 (96.103 mph) and also picked up the RA Heating and Air Conditioning Dash.