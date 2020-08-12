For the first time this season, racing will return to the Madison International Speedway, with races in the next two weeks.
On Friday, Aug. 14, racing will feature the Weekly Late Models, MISfitz and Midwest Dash Series on the half-mile track. The Howie Lettow Classic 100 ARCA Midwest Tour event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, along with the Midwest Trucks, 602 Late Models and the ‘Stars and Cars’ of the ARCA Midwest Tour.
MIS owner Gregg McKarns said after discussions with Public Health Madison and Dane County, it was determined that a drive-in event would allow auto racing to return with spectators at the venue.
“I can’t wait to see race cars on the high banks at MIS again.” he said. “It has been a long delay and we are glad that we found some common ground with the health department to allow us to open, even if in a non-traditional way.
“Our race teams want to race here, our fans want to see racing here and on Aug. 14 their wishes become a reality.”
The infield of the half-mile paved oval will be reconfigured to allow over 400 infield parking stalls for race fans to enjoy the racing action from their vehicles. Additionally, a select number of Hilltop VIP parking spaces are available.
Parking passes in both areas are on sale at misracing.com/tickets and allow admission for all persons legally seated in the vehicle. Season pass holders will be contacted to arrange parking passes. Advance online purchase of parking passes are recommended.
Spectators are required to stay with their vehicle unless going to use the restrooms or the concession stand.
Three events are being planned for September to complete a 2020 season at MIS: Survival Series Enduro on Sunday, Sept. 6; Impact a Thursday Night Street Drag event on Sept. 10 and the Ring of Fire Season Finale on Friday, Sept. 11.