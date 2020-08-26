Stockcar racing fans can expect a packed field for the Howie Lettow Classic 100 ARCA Midwest Tour event on Friday, Aug. 28, at Madison International Speedway.
The Midwest Trucks and Late Models will join the ‘Stars and Cars’ of the ARCA Midwest Tour on Friday.
John Beale, Verona, owner of the Gildan Racing Team in Verona, is scheduled to compete in the Midwest Tour at MIS. Beale moved into the points lead for the Super Late Model division at Marshfield Motor Speedway after rolling into victory lane last week.
Oregon’s Zack Riddle, who finished second in the Late Model event Aug. 14, will look to add to his hardware. Riddle has two wins and nine top-five finishes in the past two years at MIS.
South Beloit’s Michael Bilderback overtook Riddle, a two-time track champion at MIS, on the final turn of the last lap in the race two weeks ago. Riddle entered the final with the fastest qualifying time 18.43 seconds, 97.61mph.
The infield of the half-mile paved oval will be reconfigured to allow over 400 infield parking stalls for race fans to enjoy the racing action from their car or truck.
A select number of Hilltop VIP parking spaces are available. Parking passes in both areas are on sale now at misracing.com/tickets and allows admission for all persons legally seated in the vehicle. Season pass holders will be contacted to arrange parking passes. Advance online purchase of parking passes is encouraged and spectators are reminded that they must stay with their vehicle unless going to use the restrooms or visiting the concession stand.
Three events are on tap for September. Those events are Sunday, Sept. 6 Impact Survival Series Enduro, a Thursday Night Street Drag event on Sept. 10 and the Ring of Fire season finale the following night, Friday, Sept. 11.
The Bandits, 6-shooters and a V-8 Run What Ya Brung event are all slated to compete in the quarter-mile ‘Ring of Fire’ to conclude the season.