The familiar warning goes, “Never take candy from a stranger,” so that’s why Oregon Youth Center director Precious Woodley makes sure to visibly wear the recognizable orange logo when she hands out candy to youth at the skate park.
“Small efforts make such a big difference to build those trusting and caring relationships,” she said.
Woodley is entering her sixth month as the director of the center, 110 N. Oak St. She has been making regular visits to the skate park to deliver “snack packs” containing granola, fruit snacks, cookies and a flyer listing the center’s programming. Sometimes she finds two or three kids at the park, she said, and other times 22 to 23.
“I am super personable to get people in,” she said. “I have a good rapport. It’s imperative to build relationships and trust with students to not only know that we are open, but that we are sticking to our motto that everyone belongs here.”
When Woodley began as the new director in mid-May, the center had not held any programming since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
That left Woodley to navigate learning her new role while also trying to respond to the needs of the community. She started off with board game distribution and then held informal video calls with families over Google Meet to get a feel for what academic enrichment and extracurricular activities students were seeking.
The fall programming offerings include an Internet cafe, where students can come to the center to complete schoolwork and get a snack, a homework helpline, where kids can get virtual help on school assignments, Club OYC, which provides art, cooking and fitness classes and a mentorship program called Tutoring with Teens.
Woodley said her goal is to “ensure effective, quality programs are being created to meet the needs of all” but also still provide “a place kids can come and have fun and get the energy out that’s needed.”