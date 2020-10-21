The Village of Oregon is moving forward with a plan to upgrade its three-decade old Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The upgrades have set the stage for potentially connecting to the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District two decades into the future, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer.
Since Village Board trustees approved the plan last summer, the next step is to send it to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to get their final say, Rau said at a Monday, Sept. 14, board meeting.
The village is increasing user fees by 5% to pay for the upgrades to help maintain the facilities and meet demand for its growing population. The increases are for the public to help offset village debt service costs, which Rau said haven’t increased since 2007 when fees were set at $23 a month.
By 2025, user fees could increase to $34 a month from $23 in 2020. By 2030, they would be $41 a month, Town and Country Engineering, Inc. project engineer Ben Heidemann said during a Monday, Aug. 3, presentation to the board about the project schedule and the need for fee increases. He said that by 2046, the village is projected to grow to around 16,000 people from the current .
The facilities plan includes treatment plant improvements that will be done in phases.
The first, Phase 0, includes blower and aeration improvements costing the village $1.81 million, according to the nearly 120-page facilities plan document. Phase 1 will include liquid and hydraulic improvements for $12.66 million, Phase 2 includes solids improvements for $2.38 million, and Phase 3 is a hydraulic capacity expansion costing $1.41 million.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant facilities plan can be found at vil.oregon.wi.us under the “Quick Links” tab.