On July 1, I had the privilege of beginning my role as superintendent of the Oregon School District.
While I am new to this position, I am not new to OSD. In fact, I have spent the last 17 years of my career in the district. I know the community well and feel a deep connection to the families we serve.
One thing I have always appreciated about the district is the strong focus on our Five Values: a whole child emphasis, strong family and community partnerships, caring and professional educators and relevant and empowering learning experiences.
Beginning the school year in the midst of a pandemic has posed new challenges for educators, students, families and our community. Grounding ourselves in our values is more important now than ever.
Our values guide our plans, actions and priorities in several ways, and I’d like to highlight three: creating an equitable educational environment, working to get students back to schools safely and using our partnerships to provide additional resources to families.
It is imperative that every student feels a sense of belonging and inclusion in our district and community. It is through our practices, policies and curricular decisions that we will make that happen.
Our commitment to anti-racism goes beyond words. In addition to the adoption of an anti-hate speech policy we are engaging in significant professional development, providing empowering social-justice oriented learning experiences, and elevating the voices of our students.
Our partnership with Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development will result in broader community forums and co-facilitation of a parent group.
While students began the year with online instruction, our ultimate goal is to get students back into our schools as soon as it is safe. In the interim, we remain committed to offering high quality education and meeting the needs of the whole child. We believe this starts by establishing strong relationships between students and caring educators.
Therefore, our teachers are placing a strong emphasis on relationship-building, and our student services team is connecting with students and families to ensure they have the support and resources needed during this time.
One of our strongest partnerships is with Friends of Oregon School District.
Last spring when the pandemic began, FOSD provided food bags that were delivered to families on multiple occasions. It continues to offer assistance to families with accessing food during long weekends when school provided meals are not available. In addition, FOSD recently led an effort to raise funds to provide WiFi devices for families in need of adequate internet access.
These are just a few examples of how FOSD serves our community, and we are so grateful for this partnership.
Despite the challenges we face this year, there is still much to celebrate. With tremendous community support, we were able to open Forest Edge Elementary School in September. Forest Edge is a beautiful net-zero building (producing at least as much energy as it uses) that will serve our school community for generations to come.
In addition, our community supported the purchase of a 20 acre area of land directly behind FES, which will become a district forest and nature center. The school forest will serve as another important location for relevant and empowering learning for all students in the district.
As I reflect on my first few months as superintendent, I feel a strong sense of thanks and gratitude. I am thankful we have fundamental values to guide us through difficult times. I am thankful that we have heard strong voices advocating for equity and anti-racism in our community.
I am thankful that we are still able to offer high quality education to students — even if it is not in the format we’d all prefer — and I am thankful for teachers and staff who are working around the clock to make it happen. I am thankful for the compassion and support of community members and partners.
And I am thankful for the hope and belief that by working together and showing kindness to one another, we will be able to move forward together and achieve great things.