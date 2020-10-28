2020 has been quite a year. I was hoping we would make 2020 the best year ever.
It started out as a great year for our business community. We held our annual dinner with approximately 190 attendees. What a great event honoring many of our businesses, and a lot of networking going on.
The President’s Award went to village administrator Mike Gracz; Business Person the Year Award went to Mark Mortensen of All Color Powder Coating; the Longtime Service to the Community Award went to Jannie Wille; the Community Impact Award went to Frank Caruso, Tim Olsen and Dan Sutter at Oregon Cable Access; the Building Renovation Award went to i2Fitness, Wishing Tree Yoga Studio and Recreational Concepts; and the New Construction Award went to Beehive Homes of Oregon and Oregon Community Resource Network for the Oregon Youth Center building.
March 15 rolled around, and many businesses closed or slowed down. Some started working from home, if they could.
Until we could get this pandemic figured out how to open safely, many of our businesses were very diligent and made sure their business was essential and could stay open or reopen serving the community with limitations. Many had to send their employees home, which was a hardship on the business as well as the employees. We are all in this together.
The Oregon Area Chamber of Chamber has also had many challenges. The chamber could not have working events or community events like Summer Fest and Expos to promote our businesses. It had to evolve how it serves our members and the community.
The chamber took on an amplified role of information dissemination. Since the beginning of the Safer at Home order, the chamber has reached out via regular emails, phone calls, texts, zoom and social media postings to stay connected to keep people informed.
We at the chamber have been keeping up to date with government loans and grant assistance. Our weekly e-newsletter includes links to applications and financial information and helpful webinars. The chamber website (oregonwi.com) has more information, including community events and business opportunities. We have helped with the PPP loans, 20/20 Grant Programs — Small Business Administration and Dane Buy Local.
In the beginning of the pandemic, the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District expressed a need for face masks, and businesses stepped up to provide them — just one example of the generosity of our businesses in the Oregon Area. Many businesses and the Oregon School District also purchased large amounts of Chamber Bucks to help the businesses. The chamber bucks are bought from the chamber and all that money stays right here in the Oregon Area.
The upbeat attitude of our businesses is great. For many years, Oregon businesses have donated to organizations, sports and many more. We ask that now is the time to support our local businesses and give back, by ordering food and shopping local.
The Chamber is here for our members and the community … we will also be here when the time comes for reopening and recovery.