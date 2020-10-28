Eight years ago, I ran for a seat on the Village Board because I wanted to live in a community that valued sustainable and smart growth, valued a vibrant downtown and actively recruited successful businesses. I wanted to serve my community in a meaningful way.
Today, as I look upon a future with upcoming affordable housing developments, a new library that will break ground in 2021 and a solid plan of expanding the east side of the village with new commercial development and a future business park, I know the months between now and April will be my last as village president.
I hope what I have to say in this column inspires a new person to run for my seat, as I will not be running for re-election in 2021. With 15 employees depending on me to support themselves and their families, I need to double-down on running Firefly Coffeehouse in downtown Oregon and to make sure my own business grows sustainably and smartly as we weather this pandemic.
The past year has been challenging for all. Protecting ourselves against contracting COVID-19 is a full-time job. The stress of parenting, working from home or going to work as an essential worker, schooling children from home, and paying bills on time is a daily burden.
Right now is not the best time to be asking someone to consider running for what is essentially a volunteer seat on an elected board, which pays $57/week as a village trustee and $90/week as village president. In short, one does not run for local elected office for the pay or prestige. One runs to make a difference in the community.
During the past year, despite fighting a pandemic and slowing economy, the Village of Oregon has made great strides in setting ourselves up for positive infrastructural growth. We rebuilt and repaved many key streets. This fall and winter, Netherwood Road will be rebuilt with new culverts to mitigate flooding and drainage from Lake Barney.
The addition of village planner Elise Cruz has allowed department heads to focus on day-to-day work and put time-consuming, complicated planning and zoning projects on the desk of a full-time person qualified and passionate to shepherd those tasks. It’s also allowed us to all dream a little bigger.
What if we built a new Village Hall on the west side that included a new parks and recreation department, with community meeting space overlooking new playing fields? Or worked with a developer to rehab the existing Village Hall into new, affordable apartments downtown?
What if we built a senior center with indoor exercise areas and space for a new post office? Or redesigned Jaycee Park into a state-of-the-art youth baseball complex with additional playing fields? The list goes on.
Last year, I wrote that Oregon is a vibrant village. I stand behind that statement. The quality of our schools are the envy of Dane County. Developers are moving ahead with new residential construction and business expansions. Our community remains a safe place to live, to work, and to raise a family.
Now we need to work on diversifying our community leadership. I am proud to be the first woman you elected as your village president. I am proud to have sworn in the first woman police chief in this village. I am proud to have appointed the first person of color to a village committee.
I also know our village has much work to do to improve the diversity of our community and to make sure Oregon is welcoming to all.
If you are committed to making Oregon an even better place to live, now is the time to step up. I look forward to voting for you in April.