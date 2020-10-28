Retired Oregon educator and artist Gwen Maitzen’s new art piece at Bethel Greenacre Park, 326 S. Burr Oak Ave., is meant to provide a place of prayer for the Earth and the environment.
A wooden frame holds fabric streamers Maitzen made from strips of cloth she had in her closet that she had planned to donate to St. Vincent de Paul.
There are 100 streamers and she said each streamer represents a prayer or good intention for the safety and health of the planet, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and she created them hoping to bring some happiness and smiles to the people who visit.