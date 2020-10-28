Rising out of the forest at the edge of Fitchburg’s bustling Terravessa development, the new 130,000 square foot elementary school represents the wave of growth arriving in the Oregon School District.
Almost certainly next will be a new middle school, planned at County MM, just north of the Village of Oregon boundary, with another referendum likely within a few years.
The schools are part of the district’s long-term plan to handle the rapid rise in student population, which is expected to rise from around 4,100 to perhaps more than 6,000 within a decade. In the past few years, the district has spent millions to meet the demand, including within the past few months
In November 2018, district voters approved a pair of referenda totaling $47 million to purchase the land for both schools, as well as constructing, equipping and maintaining the new, aptly named Forest Edge Elementary School, which opened last month. With many windows to increase natural light throughout the building the expansive design emphasizes the area’s natural look, featuring an outdoor classroom, gardens and planting beds and a school forest.
In July, the district added to the building’s footprint, spending $450,000 on 20.4 acres adjacent to the school for a planned school forest, and $335,000 on 16.7 acres and a residence on County MM to be converted into an environmental learning station.
The planned middle school site is a 107 acres of a vacant farm field the district purchased in 2018 directly north of McDonald’s at 1029 N. Main St., along County Hwy. MM. The school itself is expected to take up around 30 acres, with the rest set aside for other needs.
While the land is paid for, the school and its maintenance would require a referendum for voters to approve, which the district said is likely in 2022 or 2024, based on enrollment projections.
Located in the southeast corner of Fitchburg, the school would require sewer and water service expansion through “an intergovernmental agreement between the Village of Oregon and City of Fitchburg.” While the land is within the southeast corner of the City of Fitchburg, it’s much closer to the existing utility infrastructure of the Village of Oregon. Village administrator Mike Gracz told trustees in May that then-OSD superintendent Brian Busler said the project would be cost neutral to the village if it moved forward with an agreement.
Busler also said the school’s central location within the district would allow service to both the northern and southern portions of students at the middle school level. He said the school can be a “front door” to the Village for those coming in on Hwy. MM.
“What could be a better welcome to our community than a public school,” he said at the time.