Most Oregon’s businesses seem to be staying afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even with a Main Street staple saying goodbye.
Some businesses expanded, while others took on new names. If one closed down, another opened in its place. Oregon Community Bank became One Community Bank when it merged with McFarland State Bank starting last year. Thysse moved into a larger office space on 780 Cusick Parkway, complete with solar panels. And even though Charlie’s on Main will no longer be serving its fish frys on Friday nights in the community, a new restaurant and bar -- known as Good Company -- might offer those come December.
If you drive on North Main Street or County Road CC in Oregon, you’ll see new signs at One Community Bank. That’s the result of a $1.3 billion merger between the village's oldest bank and McFarland State Bank that started a year ago. The name change became official in September.
One Community Bank comprises 11 locations with 229 employees. It has one office each in McFarland, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Waunakee, Adams, Oxford, Grand Marsh and two each in Oregon and Stoughton, Steve Poetter, CEO and president told the Observer.
While One Community Bank expanded by merging with another business, Thysse expanded by moving into a new space. The new building is three times larger than the previous office and “will be leveraged to provide expanded services for its clients while providing (Thysse) with further room for growth,” according to a company news release.
The move also allows the Thysse team to be “under one roof again” -- a roof equipped with solar panels. The building's exterior features Thysse’s orange and black color palette with an industrial and modern look inside Oregon’s business park.
Good Company is expected to open before Christmas, owner Patrick Sweeney told the Observer.
Sweeney and his childhood friend Matthew Stebbins, who both own the Brother’s Three establishment on Madison’s east side, are set to remodel the 113 S. Main St. space and open Good Company by that time frame. He and Stebbins also run a real estate enterprise and restaurant operations company together. Sweeney is additionally the co-owner of downtown Madison bars Merchant and Lucille.
Renovations to the indoor space will hopefully begin in a few weeks and last around 45 days, Sweeney said.
Construction workers plan to expose the brick of the “beautiful historical building,” he said, and connect the Charlie’s on Main to the Main Event space, currently separate from the bar as a dining room reserved for catered events. The Good Company concept features a wrap-around horseshoe bar, and a color palette with teals, grays and charcoal greens that evoke an urban and open atmosphere.
Menu options would be primarily pizza-focused, Sweeney said, made with fresh and locally grown ingredients and on a wood-fired stove. There will also be “supper club nods” like Friday night fish frys, weekend brunch, salads and pastas. Drinks would include self-tap beer, “old staples” like Manhattan and old fashioned cocktails as well as a variety of wines.