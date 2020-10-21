By June, the Anderson Farm County Park market garden project was already at capacity for growers upon reaching completion.
It only took a few days to reach that benchmark, Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president Roe Parker told the Observer that month, calling it “a full house.”
The market garden, located at 805 Union Road, launched May 9 with 23 plots and two to three gardeners occupying each over the summer. Parker said a large proportion of growers comprised low-income to middle-class people and families in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others included members of churches, nonprofits and businesses.
The goal of the project was to provide organic produce to people struggling to put quality food on the table,” Parker said, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic fallout.
The garden is also a pilot for a larger project planned to commence in 2021, he said, involving more growers and increased gardening education efforts, as outlined in the 2013 Anderson Farm County Park Master Plan. The larger garden will be modeled after that of Silverwood County Park, in the Town of Albion southeast of Madison, and Verona’s Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability.
Parker told the Observer in May a primary need exists in Dane County for more fresh produce, and that it was an ongoing problem even before the pandemic. He pointed to University of Wisconsin-Extension surveys that report only 23% of Wisconsin adults and 20% of high school students consume the recommended five or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day.