The COVID-19 pandemic is no match for the new Oregon Public Library project and the Jaycee Park West renovation -- two major village fundraising efforts that are still going strong.
The health crisis may have delayed deadlines, but the community appears to have remained steadfast in their support of both projects. The Village of Oregon has erected signs at both sites to keep track of fundraising progress and garner more engagement.
Earlier this autumn, the $10 million new library campaign came $500,000 closer to its $4 community fundraising goal. And Supreme Structures donated a free concept design of a Jaycee Park West renovation concession stand, reminiscent of Oregon’s Tin Man water tower.
Trustee Randy Glysch told the Village and Library Boards at a joint meeting Monday, Sept. 21, the funds came from an anonymous donor.
Library director Jennifer Way said that put the total at $1.88 million, just four months before the Dec. 31 fundraising deadline. Director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz said the Jaycee Park West project is at $254,000 out of its $500,000 goal at the Oct. 1 Planning Commission meeting. Construction on the park should begin sometime next year.
At that meeting, Supreme Structures design contractor Blake Hebert presented the concession stand concept plan.
The building would have two floors, with the first floor’s 1,200 square feet comprising the stand, bathrooms and storage space. The second floor’s 668 square feet would have an umpire dressing room, an additional bathroom and a space for scoring.
The building's exterior, according to the plan, would feature an orange and gray color palette, display a “Jaycee Sports Park” logo and have an overall industrial look.
The conceptual design plan for the library by OPD Architects is full of windows, with a 150-seat community room and children’s space on the first floor and quiet areas; adult and young adult sections on the second floor. Other key features include a sensory room, an area for new mothers, a drive-thru book drop, a second-floor makerspace and several quiet, study and conference rooms.
The initial plan, which the firm put together in August 2019, is a 33,000 square feet building. If the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, the size of the building might be reduced.
The latest Jaycee Park renovation design includes four baseball/softball fields, two full-size playing fields, 12 pickleball courts, a concession stand, restrooms, a storage building, new playground equipment, new walking paths and more parking spaces.
To donate to the new library project, make checks payable to Oregon Public Library, Attn: New Building Fund, 256 Brook St., Oregon, WI 53575.
For the park, make checks payable to “Jaycee Park West Project,” and send to Village Hall, 117 Spring St.