If You Go

What: Join the Friends of Lerner Park volunteer conservation team

When: 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17

Where: Lerner Park, N. Burr Oak Ave. entrance (400 block, west side of road)

Info: Email Arlan Kay at arlan@eak.com

Join the Oregon Rotary for its Lerner Park work days. All are welcome including families with children ages 5 and up.

A short orientation will be provided and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Please bring: work gloves, closed toed shoes, long pants, sunscreen, water, a face mask for when gathered as group and hand tools.