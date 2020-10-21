Lerner Park, located on North Burr Oak Ave., has been a passion project of the Rotary Club for two decades, as the group has spearheaded prairie restoration, removal of invasive plants and building walking trails.
Now, the Rotary Club is looking for more help and over the summer created the Friends of Lerner Park volunteer conservation group. The goal of the new group is to attract more Oregon community members to help with the park’s maintenance and upkeep.
“It needs to move onto the next generation, needs to move to the next step up,” Rotarian Arlan Kay said. “We’ve done a lot, accomplished a lot, but it’s time to step up our game with the next generation.”
The new Friends of Lerner Park group had its first volunteer workday on Aug. 15 to clear brush. Four more workdays followed – two in September and two in October.
"The crews were very hard working and accomplished more than what we originally planned," Kay said. "The Park is looking better than ever."