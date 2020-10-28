The Highlands of Netherwood park project is set to open in fall 2021.
One of the Village of Oregon’s larger projects in the last few years the 481 Peterson Trail park will have a multi-use athletic field, paved multi-use paths, playground, shade structure, pavilion and a parking lot for 77 vehicles.
The park sits inside the 74-acre Highlands of Netherwood subdivision, with 125 single-family homes, 14 townhomes and 25 single-family detached condominium units, located between County CC and West Netherwood Road, to the west of Bergamont Boulevard. Neighborhood plans feature a coving concept with curved roads throughout and cul-de sacs.
The developer, Forward Development Group, agreed in August to pay more than $52,000 to dedicate less than the 10.7 acres in parkland that would normally be required.
To commemorate the progress workers have made since this summer, the village has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Attendees are encouraged to stay six feet apart, wear a mask and avoid touch points on park equipment and buildings, according to a village news release.
Last February, the Village Board gave consultant Rettler Corporation its approval to move forward with construction plans for the 5.4 acre site.
Public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer the village has fully funded the park’s construction, as it is an investment into the future of sports and recreation in Oregon. He said Forward Development Group, the subdivision developer, donated the land used for the park to the village.
“This will be a hub of activity,” Rau said
The playground at the park features equipment on a bed of rubberized material. There will be swings, he said, both for infants and older children, as well as equipment to climb with three slides and a merry-go-round for people to spin on. The slides, swings and merry-go-round sport a charcoal green color.
The pavilion is 10 feet tall with a pitched roof, with a covered area of about 1,400 square feet with the indoor space. The colors are muted earth tones to match the playground equipment, the news release states.
The spacious field is suitable for sports like soccer, rugby, lacrosse and Frisbee, Rau said, and includes an underdrain system which moves excess water into nearby ponds.