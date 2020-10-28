November marks the third anniversary of the Oregon Area Food Pantry operating out of the building at 107 N. Alpine Pkwy.
But 2020 has been a different type of year for the food bank’s operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, managing director Diane Sliter told the Observer. The pantry serves people within the Oregon School District, drawing residents from Oregon, south Madison, Fitchburg and Brooklyn.
Those operations have been “well organized” and she said her team should pat themselves on the back for how quickly it moved to put new procedures in place back in March.
The management committee sat down right away in March to create a plan for contactless curbside pickup, to keep volunteers and visitors safe, Sliter said.
Besides masks, gloves and routine hand-washing, volunteers must also receive temperature checks and everyone registers into a computer for contact tracing of who worked when and for how long, she said.
While the new curbside process began with 10 volunteers, Sliter was able to fine-tune procedures and now only needs six volunteers per pantry day. Guests must wait in their cars to be helped by masked volunteers. No one is allowed in the pantry to select their own food items.
As winter approaches, Sliter will “tweak and simplify” the offerings. Some items, such as juice, are not automatically included in the pre-filled boxes but rather offered to visitors during curbside pickup. Over the summer, as many as four juices were being offered at a time but during winter, only apple or orange juice may be offered.
Other little items like salad dressings or cake mixes may also not be offered in favor of essentials. Sliter said she hopes with the coming of the colder weather, these modifications will help “get people in and out.”
“They always had a second choice or three and four,” she said. “It was too many, we are making it simpler.”
The management committee recently sat down to discuss future capital campaign projects, but decided to put any decisions on hold.
“We decided we need to get through Dec. 1,” Sliter said. “Rather than expand our building, what can we do to expand on our mission in the community?”