Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Oregon has had a busy year in terms of road improvements.
Public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer two major projects — the Lincoln Road and Janesville and Park Intersection reconstructions, received their final touches this month. The village has also invested nearly $900,000 in maintenance upgrades to existing roads that workers completed in September.
Following an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Oregon, workers reconstructed the village’s portion of Lincoln Road, from Union Road to western village limits. The reconstruction pulverized the existing asphalt, widened the road by around four feet and added new asphalt with two-foot gravel shoulders, Rau said.
The Janesville and Park Intersection reconstruction improved portions of Janesville Street from Kwik Trip to Park Street, and Park Street from Janesville Street to Lexington Avenue, he said. The project involved utility improvements, including new sanitary sewers in Park Street and a new 12-inch water main in Janesville and Park Street.
“A critical aspect of the project includes the addition of left turn lanes and traffic signals which will greatly help with access to Janesville Street from Park Street,” Rau said.
Overall maintenance on other village roads included crack filling and chip sealing, as well as mill and asphalt overlay. The village also completed its first pulverizing and paving project on South Perry Parkway, pulverizing the asphalt from Janesville Street to Scott Street
“The village has been … and will continue ... to be supportive of road maintenance (projects),” he said.