There were big smiles all around – from teachers, students and parents – as in-person learning returned to the Oregon School District for the first time since this past winter.
More than 600 students in grades K-2 attended either a half-day in-person morning or afternoon session lasting about two-and-a-half hours. K-2 students will attend in-person four days a week, with Wednesdays will continue to be a virtual day for all students.
“The best part today was being able to say, ‘see you tomorrow!’” wrote Netherwood Knoll Elementary School principal Chris Kluck in an email to the Observer.
At the new Forest Edge Elementary School, principal Kerri Modjeski said students did a great job finding their classrooms and getting right to work.
“I could not believe how well they adapted to the routines after their once-a-week small group sessions in September,” she wrote in an email to the Observer.
At Brooklyn Elementary School, new principal Anna Seidenstricker said students were eager to arrive and get into their classrooms and see their teachers.
“Students continued to demonstrate confidence in following our health and safety procedures while engaging in more in-person time,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “We are so excited to be able to see them again tomorrow.”
All schools were ordered to close by the state Department of Health Services on March 13 and remained so through June. This school year, district officials had been planning on offering in-person school for students in grades 4K-4, but in August, a Public Health Madison and Dane County order allowed only K-2 education, subject to change, based on COVID data.
Around 25 percent of students opted for virtual-only classes this semester, with the rest staying in virtual learning until in-person classes are allowed.
The district is next preparing for students in the phased restart in grades 3-5, which would be four days a week, broken into similar morning/afternoon cohort groups. The last group recommended to return by county health metrics would be students in grades 6-12.
Based on recommended county metrics, the daily average of new COVID-19 cases must stay at 39 (per 100,000 residents) or less for a four-week span to bring students in grades 3-5 back, and 19 cases for grades 6-12.