It looks like the Oregon School District will have at least one contested race for two open school board seats next spring.
Josh King and Aaron Heisler announced their candidacies for seats currently held by Steve Zach and Troy Pankratz, respectively, in the election set for Tuesday, April 6.
Zach, a long-time board member and president since 2016, announced last week he would not seek another term. He represents Area I, which covers the Village of Oregon.
Pankratz, the current treasurer, has been on the board since 2018 is seeking re-election. He represents the towns of Rutland, Montrose, Oregon, Brooklyn and Union, and the Village of Brooklyn.
In a news release Thursday, Dec. 10, King, who has two children attending Oregon High School, said “the COVID crisis demonstrates that the Oregon School District needs strong leaders who will vote on the important issues facing the district.”
“As a board member, I will engage with the community and consult with experts to make the right decisions for Oregon families,” King said.
King is the vice president of markeRng for HistoSonics, a medical device start-up company. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Louisiana State University-Shreveport and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.
Heisler, a Brooklyn resident and parent of two Brooklyn Elementary School students, said in a Monday, Dec. 14 news release he is running because he believes the board should be “transparent, accountable and responsive to the community.”
“We need a school board that accepts input from the community, deliberates the issues, and makes the best decisions for our students, parents and taxpayers,” he said.
Heisler is the Mechanical Engineering Department Manager at Extreme Engineering Solutions in Verona. He has an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from York College of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
All nomination papers must be returned to the district clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.