More OMS, OHS students return to classes this week

Oregon Middle School seventh-grade student Aurelia Wochenske is busy working at her desk on Monday, Feb. 8. OMS seventh and eighth grade students were able to return to school for classes for the first time since last March.

 Photo submitted

After nearly a year of virtual learning, many Oregon middle school and high school students returned to their classrooms this week.

Around a quarter of district students have remained in online learning, with students in grades 7-8 and 10-12 coming back to school on Feb. 8-9. They transitioned to attending school twice a week in the phased reopening.

“It was really exciting,” superintendent Leslie Bergstrom told school members at their Monday, Feb. 8 meeting. “I was amazed at the planning the staff had to make sure the day went well.”

