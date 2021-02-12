After nearly a year of virtual learning, many Oregon middle school and high school students returned to their classrooms this week.
Around a quarter of district students have remained in online learning, with students in grades 7-8 and 10-12 coming back to school on Feb. 8-9. They transitioned to attending school twice a week in the phased reopening.
“It was really exciting,” superintendent Leslie Bergstrom told school members at their Monday, Feb. 8 meeting. “I was amazed at the planning the staff had to make sure the day went well.”