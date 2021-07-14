The state budget is signed, but the amount of funding the Oregon School District will receive is still yet to be determined.
That was the latest update on the state’s public school funding for the 2021-23 biennial budget, given by district business manager Andy Weiland at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Gov. Tony Evers signed the budget last week — including 50 partial vetoes — but said he’s looking for ways to add money for public schools to supplement the Republican-authored state budget. Weiland said that would prevent the district from having to look for other revenue sources to make up what’s currently a $600,000 shortfall for next fiscal year.
Weiland said while the state budget increases equalization aid (general financial assistance) to schools, that money decreases property taxes, it doesn’t allow the school to increase spending.
“It does not increase a penny over two years, so that does provide some challenges for us,” he said.
Weiland said the budget also shifts the burden of funding public schools to federal ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding to help recover from the pandemic, which he said wasn’t the purpose of that money.
“The rationale I understand the legislature shared with people is that we were getting a bunch of new money from the federal government,” Weiland said. “Obviously, those funds were supposed to be used to help our students regain anything they had lost and build back stronger.
“Unfortunately, the philosophy was tipped, and now the state is basically telling schools to build their budget based on these funds.”
There are two problems with that, he said.
First, the ESSER funds were intended in large part to help lower income students who faced additional learning challenges during the pandemic. So districts like Oregon with a relatively low percentage of lower income students received less federal funding than ones with a high percentage, but the state budget didn’t weigh that factor.
“They’re basically saying all you school districts are getting so much from the feds, not understanding — or perhaps understanding, I’ll leave the intent off the table — that each district is treated differently based on their low income student population,” Weiland said. “There are districts that are getting thousands of dollars per student through the ESSER funds — we’re in the several hundred dollar range.”
But that’s not the worst part, he said.
“The thing that keeps me up at night a little bit (is) these are one-time funds,” Weiland said. “When we get to the end of the biennium, something needs to replace those. The federal government, I do not anticipate, is planning to replace those, so that is a little scary quite honestly.”
There are some potential fixes from Evers, however, Weiland said, including use of a $550 million state fund.
“He vetoed some money going to the stabilization fund of the state (and) currently has asked the legislators to come back and address this problem,” Weiland said. “That money could be allocated… I think that could almost equal the $200 per student per year the governor has asked for. We’ll see what happens.”
If the legislature doesn’t go along with that plan, Evers has authority over some additional federal dollars, Weiland said, though it would only be a one-time solution.
“Approximately $100 million (could) be allocated to schools,” he said. “If they were allocated equally among all students in the state in the public schools, it sounds like it would be around $117 per student, which would be slightly over the amount I had budgeted in our budget ($100).
“The governor’s $100 million is completely at his discretion … so perhaps he could kind of right that ship, so to speak.”
Still, at the moment, the state budget has put the district in a “$600,000 hole,” Weiland said, although he said there are ways available to balance the budget. He said reducing expenditures is difficult “because we’ve already kind of committed to a certain staffing level.”
“We don’t spend a lot of money on things other than staff,” he said. “At this point and time, I think we’re pretty locked in for this year.”
More likely would be use of the district fund balance, and in some good news from the July 12 meeting, Weiland said he anticipates that to increase around $1.1 million this year, though it would be a short-term fix.
“The caution is always you can fill the hole for a year, but you need to figure out what the plan is for the future,” he said.
Weiland also held out hope that the state might still agree to equalize the amount of federal ESSER funds the school district received, which would help the district’s finances.
“If that happened, Oregon would see a larger increase than $117 per student,” he said. “(Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction) tried to do that twice in both ESSER 2 and ESSER 3, and at both points the joint finance committee said no.”