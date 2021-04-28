For the first time this century, Steve Zach isn’t preparing for the next Oregon school board meeting.
The 1976 Oregon High School graduate finished his final term on the board this month, having been a member since 1999 and elected president by his peers every year since 2016.
Zach has seen a lot of changes since his family moved to the Village of Oregon in 1971. At that time, the village’s population was about 2,500, less than one-quarter of its 10,500 today, and the high school enrollment was around 800 when he graduated (it’s about 1,200 this year).
“It was really kind of a contained bedroom community, and pretty close-knit because of its size and a lot of multigenerational families living in Oregon, and that’s a lot different now,” he told the Observer last week. “We don’t have that small-town multigenerational feel anymore; we’re more of a true suburb.”
As the community evolved, so did the district. In his 22 years on the board, expectations for what schools provide have grown considerably, Zach said.
That’s especially noticeable in the schools’ role in student emotional, social and mental health.
“(Then), the expectation was they would have students eight hours a day… deliver curriculum … and we were responsible for the academic performance,” he said. “(Now), not only are we overseeing their academic achievement, but their social and emotional development. If your students are not in a good place mentally or socially, that’s going to inhibit their ability to learn.”
While Zach said he intends to “step completely away” from district issues, he laid out several key challenges he sees for the school board in the coming years – managing growth, social media communication and changing educational models. He said the board will also need to deal with the “division that has naturally occurred over the last year” stemming from the district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There wasn’t a perfect path to take that would satisfy all the different interests in the district, (and) that naturally created divisions about that from parents and students who are very caring about their education,” Zach said.
An attorney by trade, Zach advises school boards around the state. When he joined the Oregon school board in April 1999, however, he was working on municipal employment law, and hadn’t planned on running.
Former board president Chuck Teeter asked him to put his name in for a vacated seat, and he’s been on the board ever since.
“It was one of the best decisions I ever made,” he said. “I was not planning on serving for 22 years; it just sort of happened.”
Zach quickly realized that despite representing municipalities, he didn’t have a good idea of what a school board did, nor the roles of its members. It was something he had to learn over time, and he said most people members hear from don’t understand, either.
Zach said the next board will have the challenge of finding an educational model that works best for everyone in a post COVID-19 world. He said he’s excited to see how the district blends the learning models it’s used in the past year.
“One is based on a pre-digital model of attendance, brick and mortar, and the other is a model where our students can obtain that information anywhere, they don’t necessarily have to be in a classroom,” he explained. “And we have learned over the years and in particular the last year, that our students thrive differently in different models, and the challenge will be to find out which model works best for each child and how to work that into a unified public education system.”
If there’s one regret in leaving the board, Zach said it’s missing out on creating a new educational model. But he said he takes comfort in the “state of the district” knowing the groundwork has been laid out in the board’s position papers in particular “The Path Forward” in 2015.
“We’ve got a tremendous board in place, and we’ve got an amazing administrative team and we’ve got terrific teaching staff,” he said. “I have a really good comfort level stepping away.”