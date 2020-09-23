While longtime principal Kerri Modjeski has moved north to lead Forest Edge Elementary School, Brooklyn Elementary School students still have a familiar face to lead them this fall.
Former BKE administrative intern Anna Seidenstricker succeeded Modjeski as principal on July 1, after serving the previous year as the administrative intern at Prairie View Elementary. Previously, Madison native Seidenstricker taught second grade at BKE for three years, after moving home from the Iowa City Community School District, where she taught fourth grade.
She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with a minor in Spanish and math from the University of Iowa, and plans to graduate next June with a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Seidenstricker said she’s always been passionate about working with kids, and as a teenager, she spent summers as a camp counselor which reinforced her desire to become an educator. She said after starting her career in Iowa, she decided to move closer to home, and said Oregon stood out with its “strong community partnerships, commitment to the whole child, and emphasis on creating equitable experiences for each and every student.”
After teaching for three years, Seidenstricker started her administrative career as an administrative intern, later working with Modjeski.
“That provided an opportunity for me to take on a larger leadership role in a district whose core values aligned closely with my own,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “I am eager to continue building strong partnerships with the Oregon community and support the growth and development of each child in my first year as Brooklyn principal.”
Modjeski said it’s been “amazing” to watch Seidenstricker develop as a leader in the district, since her days starting out as a teacher.
“Anna is smart, genuine, and a ton of fun to be around, (and) her skills became evident quite quickly, as she took every opportunity to take part in activities to enhance her leadership,” Modjeski wrote the Observer in an email. “She cares about making connections and finding ways to help kids succeed. I am certain her outstanding leadership will guide Team BKE with wisdom and laughter for many years to come.”
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said Seidenstricker’s love for Brooklyn Elementary is “evident in everything she does.”
“She has strong, positive connections with our fantastic Brooklyn students, families, and staff,” Bergstrom wrote the Observer. “Her humor, strong curricular background, and focus on equity are just a few of the many qualities that make her an excellent principal.”
And having a good sense of humor certainly comes in handy during the current COVID-19 pandemic and schools shutdown, with many staff and students working virtually. Seidenstricker said it’s a challenge, but also a chance for she and her staff to “grow as educators.”
“I am fortunate to be part of an amazing team who I have built strong relationships with in the last five years,” she said. “(They have) demonstrated flexibility and resilience through these uncertain times as they have been busy planning and preparing for students, and always keep what is best for kids at the forefront of their minds.
“I know we will come through it with strong relationships and relevant and empowering learning experiences for our students.”