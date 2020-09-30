Oregon School District electors approved a tax rate of $11.52 (per $1,000 of assessed property value) and a total levy of $31,378,799 at the annual meeting and public budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 28.
The tax rate is up from last year’s $11.20. For the owner of a $200,000 home, that would raise the district portion of their taxes around $64, though the actual effect varies based on municipalities and their market values. This is the first year the 2018 construction referendum for the new Forest Edge Elementary School and the 2019 teacher compensation referendum are both included in the tax impact.
The board will adopt the actual budget in late October, after state aid has been determined by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.