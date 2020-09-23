While Oregon School District officials are still waiting on a few key numbers, they’re preparing a 2020-21 budget that could include a modest tax increase.
School board members approved a preliminary budget at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, in preparation for the annual meeting and public budget hearing, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in person at the Oregon High School commons.
The board set a preliminary mill rate of $11.52 (per $1,000 of assessed property value), up from last year’s $11.20. For the owner of a $200,000 home, that would raise the district portion of their taxes around $64, though the actual effect varies based on municipalities and their market values.
This is the first year the 2018 construction referendum for the new Forest Edge Elementary School and the 2019 teacher compensation referendum are both included in the tax impact, which board president Steve Zach put in a historical perspective.
“In 2017, before the construction referendum went online, our mill rate was 11.56 and we’re projecting 11.52 this year,” he said. “Which indicates to me that the new growth in this district — a lot of which is attributable to the reasons why we incurred those extra costs — have really started to fund that additional cost, for both for the override and the construction bonds.”
“Absolutely,” said district business manager Andy Weiland.
The board will adopt the actual budget in late October, after state aid has been determined, but Weiland said administrators go through a preliminary budget in September because not all the numbers are in. District officials are still waiting on open enrollment numbers and the official “Third Friday” count from Friday, Sept. 18 to determine the year’s enrollment, which affects the district’s ability to spend and tax. They are also waiting for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to finalize equalized state aid numbers in mid-October.