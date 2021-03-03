School mentor virtual training session set for March 10

For people looking to make a difference in the life of a local youth, the Friends of Oregon School District (FOSD) and the Oregon School District are providing just that opportunity.
The district and the Friends are looking for positive, caring adults willing to mentor a student in grades 4, 5 or 6 as part of FOSD’s “Be A Champion” Mentor Program. The program now has more than two dozen adults meeting with mentees once a week virtually or in person, following health and safety protocols.
People interested in learning more about becoming a mentor are invited to a virtual training session from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. So far, 15 mentors have been trained during this school year.
The Be a Champion training session is facilitated by district staff, who connect children in most need of mentoring with adults who are recruited into the program by the Friends. Mentors spend at least one hour per week with students either virtually or in a socially-distanced setting, playing games, doing crafts or engaging in activities of interest to the student like cooking, sports or music.
No previous mentoring experience is necessary as a training is provided prior to the start of the mentoring, according to a FOSD news release.
“The benefits of mentoring to both the child and the adult mentor are immeasurable, and the opportunity to build a positive connection has been shown to positively impact a child’s education experience and their future,” the release stated.
People interested in becoming a mentor can complete a form at friends ofosd.com/mentor.