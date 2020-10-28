While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned everything upside down, the Oregon School District’s financial situation has remained stable over the past year.
The school board approved a levy of $31,207,114 and a mill rate of $11.19 (per $1,000 of property value) at its Monday, Oct. 26, meeting. That means the owner of a $200,000 home will pay around $2,238 in school taxes, depending on their municipality and assessed value, which is a few dollars less than last year.
This is the first year the 2018 construction referendum for the new Forest Edge Elementary School and the 2019 teacher compensation referendum are both included in the tax impact.
“As it looks like today, I would say our budget has the resources to get through the year that we are anticipating,” said business manager Andy Weiland.
The mill rate is down from the $11.52 in the preliminary budget approved last month, due to a few corrections, including the welcome news for district officials that for the first time in many years, state equalization aid increased, by $52,813, or 2.2%.
That news was offset a bit by the official “Third Friday” student count on Sept. 3, which came in 37 students less than estimated in the preliminary budget, though a net gain of 11 open enrollment students helped mitigate that. Weiland said the reduction in the district’s three year average resulted in a reduction of $124,400 in revenue.
Taxpayers in the City of Fitchburg, in the fas- growing northern part of the district, are picking up more of the tab this year as well, Weiland said, increasing their share of the taxes more than 2% this year. The Village of Oregon pays the largest share, at 46%, with Fitchburg and the Town of Oregon paying 16% each.
“(Fitchburg) is growing significantly faster (than the rest of the district),” he said. “The dollar amount in Fitchburg was a larger increase than the villages of Oregon’s dollar amount, even though the Village of Oregon is almost half of our assessed value.”
Board president Steve Zach said the increase and the expected continued growth in Fitchburg is part of the district’s long-term thinking.
“That’s what we had projected when we proposed the referendum,” he said. “That those costs, at some point, would be paid for by the growth in Fitchburg.”