With last week’s go-ahead from Dane County health officials on returning to in-person school, Oregon School District administrators are set to discuss next steps at a special school board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The board is not scheduled to take any action, however; whatever the administration does is meant to fit underneath the mandate the school board approved for the 2020-21 year in August.
The district’s medical working group was set to meet Monday night, district communications director Erika Mundinger wrote to the Observer in an email. The group will work with district administrators and school board members to determine in-person learning start dates for students choosing the phased restart option, with virtual schooling also an option the rest of the year..
She said the special board meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will focus solely on those restart plans. During the board’s last meeting on Monday, Dec, 14, district officials had only hours before receiving the revised order from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
At that meeting, district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said as part of the phased return to schools, the district is planning to have students in grades 3-5 back on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for half-days. Students in sixth grade would return for half-days on Monday, Jan. 25. She said district administrators hadn’t had time to establish a timeline yet for middle and high school students in grades 7-12, which will be a likely focus of the Dec. 22 special meeting.
Among the logistical considerations for returning more students to schools are figuring out how groups will be staffed and how to provide socially distanced transportation. Mundinger said the district is now following up with families who didn’t respond to the recent selection form for semester two, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 19.
That information will be used in planning for student cohort/group assignments and staffing. Students can choose either to remain in virtual learning or join the phased restart group.
The special meeting will take place after the Observer’s press time. Reporting on the meeting will be available in the Thursday, Dec. 31, edition or on ConnectOregonWi.com.