For the first time since 2014, voters in the Oregon School District will head to the ballots for a school board primary election.
Josh King, Mary Lokuta, Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger will face off at the Tuesday, Feb. 16 primary, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the April 6 election to represent the Village of Oregon on the board. Lokuta, Pollock and Zitzelsberger turned in nomination papers after last week’s Observer press deadline.
In a news release sent to the Observer, Lokuta explained her philosophy behind her candidacy, stating, “A truly impactful school board is one that is strategic and collaborate with all stakeholders in developing and carrying out a long-term vision that benefits and leads to success for all involved.”
Lokuta, the director of regulatory affairs at Stratatech Corporation, has a son who graduated from Oregon High School in 2017 and a daughter who is currently enrolled there.
“My family has benefited greatly from the quality education provided by the Oregon School District , and I believe the time is now for me to pay it forward.”
In an email to the Observer, Pollock said she is running for the board because “I believe in public education and our school district. A 1984 OHS grad with a son currently at the school, she is a director of the Bureau of Enterprise Solutions at the state Department of Workforce Development.
“I strongly believe that OSD has a fantastic foundation that can carry us forward to even greater excellence,” she wrote. “I want to be part of that next step.”
Zitzelsberger wrote in an email to the Observer that “as a candidate for the Oregon School Board, my goal is to ensure that all of our district’s stakeholders feel heard, valued, and empowered and that we are able to effectively tackle the significant issues ahead of us.”
Long time Area I representative Steve Zach, the current president, confirmed to the Observer last month he will not seek another term.
The last time the district held a primary election was 2014, when Gwen Maitzen and Justin Zander challenged incumbent Wayne Mixdorf to represent Area IV, which comprises the towns of Oregon, Montrose, Brooklyn and Union and the Village of Brooklyn. Maitzen and Mixdorf advanced to the general election, with Maitzen winning.
At the time, then-district administrative assistant Jayne Wick said it was the first time in her nearly 15 years with the district there had been a school board primary.
The other open school board seat will be on the April 6 ballot, where incumbent Troy Pankratz faces off against challenger Aaron Heisler to represent Area IV. All school board terms are for three years.