The Oregon Observer sent questionnaires to all candidates for open seats on the Oregon School Board.
Each race has two people running for an open seat. Area I is a contest between Joshua King and Mary Lokuta, who are vying to replace incumbent Steve Zach, who declined to run for another term. For Area III's seat, where incumbent Troy Pankratz is being challenged by newcomer Aaron Heisler.
Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Candidates were allowed 100 words for one answer, and 50 words for the rest. Each candidate was also allowed to skip a question of their choosing.