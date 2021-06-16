The last day of the 2020-21 school year was Wednesday, June 9, and after this weekend’s graduation ceremony, the book has closed on an unforgettable year, and the careers of five long-time district employees.
Doug Debroux, Raynel Klonsinski, Bruce Nelson, Lynnette Outhouse and Denise Schommer worked in the Oregon School District for a combined 137.5 years and are retiring this month. And while they’ll have some more time on their hands, this group will have plenty to keep them busy.
Oregon High School teacher/coach Debroux said he might help out with his son Parker’s fifth grade class of students in Verona. District special education teacher Raynel Klonsinski’s first grandchild was born in April and the family lives in Seattle, so she’ll have much-needed time for some west coast travel. High school teacher Bruce Nelson is also a new grandparent looking forward to time to travel and volunteer.
Brooklyn Elementary School lead administrative assistant Lynne Outhouse is looking forward to catching up on her art, particularly jewelry-making and beading, while Prairie View Elementary School food service assistant Denise Schommer is planning a trip with her also just-retired husband on an African safari.