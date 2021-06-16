What inspired you to get into education?
I dreamed of becoming a teacher of children with disabilities since I was a little girl. My best friend in grade school had a brother with significant disabilities and I loved going to her house to play with him. He was such an amazing young man and I was fascinated by everything about him. I wanted to learn more and how I could help children like him.
What was your path to the Oregon School District and why did you decide to come here?
I moved to Oregon in 1997 from Texas. I had begun my career in Austin, Texas, as an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher and wanted to continue in that path here in Oregon. I knew they had a great reputation for special education and I wanted to be part of it.
What were the most challenging/satisfying parts about your job?
One of the most exciting experiences of my career was being part of the implementation of the 4K program for our district. It was a challenging task but rewarding as well. In addition, every school and position I have worked in during the last 20 plus years has provided me with challenges as well as amazing experiences as well as opportunities to interact and work with wonderful children, parents, teachers and staff.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The last year has been probably the most challenging of my career. I did not grow up with technology and the learning curve that was required for me to navigate this unprecedented change was very big and overwhelming. I worked hard and learned a great deal but it took a toll for sure. I believe I have done pretty well considering my background, but it was the hardest challenge I have ever faced during my 25 years.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
(It’s) having the opportunity to watch the students I have worked with grow and mature into successful adults. I have worked with so many wonderful children and families along the way and I treasure those relationships dearly.
What will you miss the most about your job?
I definitely will miss seeing the bright and shining faces of the brave little ones as they come to school each day. Sometimes stepping through that door every morning is very hard, but they persevere and it’s so rewarding to watch their faces when they know they have met a challenge and won!
Why are you retiring now, and what are your future plans?
All of my children live very far away and I have to travel if I want to see them. My first grandbaby was born April 15, a beautiful baby girl named Maeve, and they live in Seattle. I want to be able to have the flexibility to enjoy this new and exciting time in our lives and so this decision was a must.
I am not getting any younger and am ready to find a new path. The last 25 years of teaching has been an amazing ride and if I had to do it all over again, I would follow the same path. I am excited though about the possibilities and I look forward to what this next chapter will bring for me and my family.