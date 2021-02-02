Anyone interested in getting to know more about the four candidates vying to take over the Oregon School Board Area 1 seat held by Steve Zach will have an opportunity at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
The Oregon Area Progressives are hosting a candidate forum live through Facebook. All four candidates will be participating to answer questions: Josh King, Mary Lokuta, Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger.
Some of the questions will be provided to the candidates in advance by OAP, but other questions will be taken from the audience live during the event.
The primary to fill Zach’s seat is set for Feb. 16.
For information about OAP, visit oregonareaprogressives.org or facebook.com/OregonAreaProgressives.