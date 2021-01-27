Leaving space open for students to return who left the district since the COVID-19 schools closure, the Oregon School Board approved a lower number of open enrollment seats for the 2021-22 school year at its Monday, Jan. 25, meeting.
State law required the vote, but could all change in June when the board must make a final decision on open enrollment numbers.
That’s something Oregon School District legal counsel Jina Jonen stressed at the meeting.
“We can always open more spots in June if they are available, but once we set the spots we cannot lower them,” she said. “We would like to get a more accurate picture of what our growth looks like and what our student needs look like before we open up more spaces.”
Administrators recommended approval of 70 open enrollment seats for next year — 10 each for 4K and kindergarten, and 50 for Oregon High School. That’s down from this year’s 120, and down considerably from the 171 seats open for the 2017-18 school year.
Jonen said the formula comes down to staying within the district’s class size guidelines — 22 students for grades K-3; 25 for grades 4-12 — student special education needs and recommended caseloads. Once students are accepted in open enrollment, they don’t need to apply again.
By reducing the number of open enrollment seats, the district will leave room for students who left the district since the schools shutdown last March.
Also, Jonen said district financial advisor Mark Roffers is optimistic about growth in Oregon and Fitchburg, so “we want to be sensitive about that.”
“We do anticipate that growth this spring,” she said.
There is currently no room for open enrollment for students with special education needs, however, Jonen said, as caseloads have increased since the school closure.
“We want to be sensitive that our students might have more needs when they come back to us in the fall, particularly in special education,” she said.