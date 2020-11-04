It might be weeks or even months before more students and staff can return to their buildings, but Oregon School District administrators are preparing for that day.
The district is preparing plans for a phased return to in-person school for grades 7-12 that would bring the district’s middle and high school students back in two cohorts, with one group returning for two in-person half-days a week. The district would use a hybrid “flipped” model, with instruction provided virtually and face time with teachers used later to answer questions and check in on projects.
At the Monday, Oct. 12, school board meeting, district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said the model was chosen out of three possibilities by school leadership teams after considerable study.
“We started in the summer and we have continued to hone in on what we want to do, because we want it to be the best, we don’t want it to be good enough,” she said. “We’ve used the last month to visit schools, talk to other educators and ensure our selection really was the best one possible.”
District officials also examined a “livestream” model where online students watch class in real time, with their in-person colleagues and teachers in the classroom.
Oregon Middle School principal Shannon Anderson said many schools around the state are using the model, which has advantages of being real-time and efficient for teachers, who can instruct in-person and virtual students at the same time. The downside is that technology challenges can limit virtual students, who would likely need a second staff member to work with them.
“And that’s a barrier for us, because we don’t have two adults for every room,” she said. “For the kids who were online learners, (teachers) can’t connect with those kids as easily.”
A third option to outsource online education to a paid company was briefly considered but soon dismissed.
“We want our Oregon online students, no matter the grade, to have the curriculum created by our teachers and delivered by our teachers,” Bergstrom said.
Ultimately, the flipped model “had the highest ceiling” for a program that best served in-person and virtual learners, Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner said. New instruction would be delivered through a video lecture screencast, slides, podcasts or other readings, he said, with classroom time used for reteaching, discussion, lab work and other support as needed.
“(It) gives us an opportunity to utilize that time with more flexibility when we’re with students … rather than cramming content in during that teaching time,” Pliner said. “(We’re) really focusing on student wellness, their learning, and monitoring their progress on the essential learning standards we have.”
Oregon Middle SchoolThe main group of students in the phased restart program — around three-quarters of the total — will be split in two cohorts to help with social distancing, with online students comprising a third cohort. Students will not use lockers, and the same precautions K-2 students are using will be in place, including regular hand cleaning, wearing masks, keeping a 6-foot distance and sanitizing surfaces.
Students would come to school for in-person learning in core subjects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., meeting in smaller, socially distanced groups, and receiving a take-home lunch for the rest of the day, which would be virtual. Group A would attend the half-day classes Mondays and Thursdays, with Group B on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Group C would remain virtual, with 1-2 p.m. set aside four days a week for on-screen interaction with teachers and a small group of peers to provide feedback. Wednesdays would remain virtual for all students.
Students in quarantine can join the C Group during that time, Anderson said.
Oregon High SchoolThe schedule at OHS is designed to be very similar to the middle school’s structure, with students attending in-person classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before receiving a take-home lunch and spending the rest of the afternoon in virtual learning, including live sessions. Group A would attend Mondays and Thursdays, with Group B on Tuesdays and Fridays and Group C remaining virtual. Wednesdays would remain virtual for all students.
Pliner said there would be many social-emotional benefits for students returning to school, even if it’s just part-time at first.
“We miss our kids, we miss our staff, and we want to get back in person, but being back in person doesn’t automatically guarantee the instructional experience will improve,” he said. “What it means is it gives us an opportunity to have some of those social and emotional supports, and being in the presence of kids and having students interact, as well as teachers.”