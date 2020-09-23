Dane County Executive Joe Parisi strongly encouraged schools to continue following county public health recommendations after the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocked part of a county health order.
On Thursday, Sept, 10, the court temporarily blocked part of PHMDC’s Order No. 9, which prohibited students in grades 3-12 from receiving in-person education. PHMDC later amended that order to allow students with special needs to be in schools. The ruling came after a group of parents, private and parochial schools and a conservative-learning law firm filed three separate lawsuits against PHMDC, with the court voting 4-3 along its conservative majority that Dane County would be able to teach students in person.
“We conclude that local health officers do appear to have statutory authority to what the Order commands,” read the opinion.
Parisi said on Monday, Sept. 14, county attorneys presented to the court “additional statutory references that discuss a public health officer’s authority as it relates to schools.”
“While the legal process will answer questions relating to the law, there is no ambiguity as to what is best for public health,” he said in a Monday, Sept. 14 news release. “People need to socially distance and take strict precautions if we are to slow the community spread that’s occurring. I strongly encourage schools to follow the Public Health director’s recommendation and not return to in-person education for third grade and older at this time.”
Parisi said the county has seen an “incredible surge” in COVID-19 activity in the past 10 days, which he said is affecting rural areas as well.
“As we have seen with a number of school districts outside of Dane County in the past week, Covid-19 is not limited to urban areas,” Parisi said. “There are high levels of the virus in our state and we need to double our efforts now at preventing its spread. “