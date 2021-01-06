Local parent groups have come together to launch “Panther Gratitude Week” Jan. 11-15.
The groups planned a week of activities as a way to thank Oregon School District educators and staff for the” many ways they have cared for students and risen to the challenges this school year,” according to a news release from the groups.
“It’s mind boggling to think about everything administrators, teachers and staff have done this year,” said Katie Smart of the Brooklyn PTO. “From making sure students are still learning academically, socially, and emotionally in a remote environment, to providing meals, to making sure health and safety protocols are put into place, and more – none of this could have happened without their dedicated work.”
There are a variety of ways to get involved, including the “Windows of Gratitude campaign,” which encourages people to put their thanks on display at home using downloadable logos and templates available on the Panther Gratitude Week website.
And “Activities By School” are creative initiatives for students and families to join together to thank staff at a specific school, while “Thank You Notes” allow students to send a message to a particular staff member.
“Kindness, compassion, and gratitude are meaningful things and we felt that OSD educators and staff were well deserving of a collective showing of support from the community given all the challenges they’ve faced this year,” said Krista Flanagan of Friends of Oregon School District.
Panther Gratitude Week is a partnership between the Oregon Elementary PTO, Brooklyn Elementary PTO, Forest Edge PTO, OHS Student Council, Oregon Allies, Friends of Oregon School District, OMS parents and RCI parents. All Oregon School District families and community members are welcomed and encouraged to participate.
For information, visit panthergratitudeweek.com.