Dane County is planning to award Oregon School District a third of its proposed $1.5 million in school mental health grant funds.
Pending approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors later this month, the district would receive $525,000 in mental health funding meant to bolster services for young people, a May 4 news release states. A dozen school districts in the county will receive the grants, but VASD’s portion is the largest, with Madison Metropolitan School District coming in second at $454,000 and Oregon School District in third with $103,000.
Funding amounts are based on what a district applied for, the release states. Other districts who received funds include Middleton-Cross Plains ($72,101), Mount Horeb ($72,550), Waunakee ($29,021), Wisconsin Heights ($21,569), Monona Grove ($59,650), Lodi ($43,000) DeForest ($12,000), and Belleville ($7,000).
The county’s mental health funding comes from federal stimulus funds that Congress approved in March, from which it received $106 million, according to a March 18 Cap Times article.
County executive Joe Parisi said in the news release that behavioral and mental health needs will outlast the pandemic.
“This assistance is designed to get extra supports in place prior to heading back to school this fall,” Parisi said. “This is further reflection of the county’s commitment to improving the wellbeing of students and, in turn, the educational outcomes of our next generation.”
In November 2020, the county started a K-12 Emotional Wellness work group focusing on supporting school districts with meeting student mental health needs as emergency orders from Public Health Madison and Dane County limited how districts could open throughout much of the fall and winter months. The work group comprises representatives from many of the school districts that were awarded funding from the county.
