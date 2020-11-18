The results from a recent survey of caregivers of students are generally positive, but Oregon School District officials have a plan to address areas of concern, including increasing connections with teachers and other students.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom talked about the survey at the Monday, Nov. 9, school board meeting, which got 2,530 responses – around a two-thirds response rate across the district.
The survey included several multiple choice and open-ended questions on both the online experience of K-12 students, and the more recent in-person experience of students in grades K-2. Bergstrom emphasized that the data is being read at not only the district level, but the building level, to be put to use.
“What people tell us matters, and we are using it to improve every part of the experience,” Bergstrom said.
Most parents reported their children understood how to get help, had established relationships with teachers and were getting the right amount of schooling, but few said their children were challenged by virtual school.
Bergstrom said in the open-ended question portion of the survey, when it came to what’s been working, teachers were the No. 1 theme.
“We know that our educators have truly risen to the remarkable challenge and they love and care for our kids very much, and they’re working hard and that was recognized,” she said.
There were also comments about advantages to the online schedule.
“A lot of people appreciate the flexibility our students have and the independence they are developing … a clear schedule and expectations,” she said. “Several people commented on students in the upper grades getting more sleep.”
When it came to opportunities to improve, Bergstrom said often, the positives and negatives mirrored one another. For example, she said, social interaction was a large part of the commentary.
“While a lot of people commented about how much time the teachers are spending individually with the students, or in small groups, we’re also hearing loud and clear that parents are very concerned about wanting more opportunity for their students to interact with their teachers and with one another,” she said. “We’re hoping we are able to meet some of those needs through clubs and athletics, but we’re also working to make adjustments to how we design that students day to allow more opportunities to meet those needs.”
With this new information, Bergstrom said, the first step is to look at the “universal experience” for students.
“What are all students experiencing, and how can we improve it; how can we add rigor for all?” she said. “The opportunity for every child to experience rigor in their lessons is extraordinarily important — how do we bring enrichment into the classroom to provide the additional level for students who still need more?”
Better overall
In a central question Bergstrom termed a “temperature check,” an overwhelming 85% said the online experience this fall was either much or somewhat better compared to last spring. Just over half rated it “much better,” 10% judging it “about the same,” 4% somewhat worse and 2% much worse. She said those numbers lined up with how staff felt things were progressing this fall.
“While we as educators believe we have improved the experience dramatically, if our families and our students don’t feel that, then it really doesn’t matter what we believe we’ve done,” she said.
Some more encouraging news came, as an overwhelming number of caregivers felt their students knew how to access online classrooms (98%) and whom to contact for help with class work (94%), something Bergstrom said would be handled on an individual basis. However, only 84% felt their students knew whom to contact for help with Chromebook/tablet issues, which she said the district would address with “more messaging” in weekly updates and teacher newsletters.
When it came to synchronous (real-time) learning, 63% responded there was just the right amount, with 31% saying too little and 6% not enough. For recorded or independent learning (asynchronous) 61% said it was “just right,” with 24% too much and 15% too little.
Respondents said real-time interaction was working well, including consistency with platforms and technology, something Bergstrom said was a focus after getting feedback from the spring.
“(It was) too many different platforms, too many different passwords,” she said. “All of that was changed — we have narrowed it down to specific platforms, and have worked to have single sign-on procedures.”
Ensuring connections
Also, 91% of caregivers felt their student has a relationship with at least one teacher at school. Bergstrom called developing relationships between students and staff a priority during this period of online learning. Bergstrom said while that number is “great,” the district is focusing “directly to the 9% of no,” and is conducting individual contacts about that issue.
“We know the role adult relationships play in providing that foundation that is essential for a high level or high quality education,” she said. “It’s really critical we hear from the students on this issue, too, and have a really good understanding regarding their perception.”
Bergstrom said sometimes adults can make mistakes in their perceptions of how students are doing at schools.
“We see the connection, we feel the connection, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the students do,” she said. “And I also know that it goes the opposite way – sometimes students feel very connected, even though they’re quiet and you might not know they feel that sense of connection.
“So it’s always critical to ask them, and to take seriously the responses you get and to create plans based on that.”
Few challenged
A more troubling statistic, Bergstrom said, is that only one out of five respondents reported their child is “challenged academically” by online learning. She called that “an important red flag” the district plans to waste no time addressing.
“Moving forward, we’re doing deep dives by grade levels and by school, so we can have a better understanding,” she said. “Are there pockets where there are more people than average who feel that it’s too much or too little in any of these pieces, or if they feel their student isn’t being challenged?
“If we can narrow that down and get a better understanding of where we need to focus our effects, that’s a really important piece.”