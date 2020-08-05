With just over a month left before classes begin for the 2020-21 school year, the summer is nearing an end.
After ending the final three months of last school year with virtual learning, that’s how this school year will begin on Sept. 8. While school isn’t in session, many Oregon School District educators have been working on a variety of professional development opportunities so staff can guide students and families through virtual learning and the emotions that come with it.
The professional development sessions included Best Practices for Virtual Learning, Compassion Resilience for Parents and Caregivers, and a new, four-week virtual class called “Let’s Talk SEL (Social and Emotional Learning).”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created stress and anxiety for many (and) our goal is to find creative ways to help students share their emotions, reduce stress, build resilience and maintain connections,” district communications director Erika Mundinger wrote in an email to the Observer. “The focus has to be connection, community and relationships now more than ever.”
The course, attended by around 50 educators from all district schools, was taught by district social emotional learning coaches Janet Pliner and Michelle Kretschman. The group focused on the importance of social emotional learning, how to integrate it within the classroom, how to use it as a tool for equity and designing an action plan for once school reopens.
“Staff are becoming more aware of the impact of SEL on all aspects of students’ well-being, including academic achievement,” Mundinger said. “Our district is committed to implementing SEL holistically throughout the school day, not limiting it to a specific class or activity.”
Mundinger said professional development, including the summer sessions, is a very important component for the district, citing strong community support in the 2016 educator compensation plan, which increased professional development opportunities for staff.
“As a result, educators in our district have more paid professional development than is available in many other districts,” she said. “The real benefit is in how it is brought to students throughout the school year.”