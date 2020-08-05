The OSD Student Services team has been meeting for eight weeks throughout the summer to work on "Compassion Resilience Toolkit for Parents and Caregivers,” a new program to help families grow their compassion resilience, reduce stress and enhance their well-being. The district is hoping to offer community circles to help support families. Members are, from left: Allison Oscar, Kelsey Schweitzer, Colleen Schell, Dawn Donner-Chambers, Janell Schneider, Amie Mitchell and Teresa Nicholas. Not pictured: Nicole Canfield, Jennifer Caspersen, Ruth Greiber, Sophi Guilfoose, Michelle Kretschman and Janet Pliner.